Loan men have played crucial role for Magpies this season

Boss Andy Preece has paid tribute to the huge contribution made by Chorley's borrowed stars this season.

​In recent weeks the Magpies have had to rely heavily on the loan market after a catalogue of injuries depleted their squad numbers.

Preece has raided Bolton Wanderers, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers for a number of their young stars.

Attacking ace Dubem Eze has certainly made a big impression since arriving from the Trotters, while Blackburn Rovers youth product Brandon Powell and Burnley youngster Murray Campbell have both extended their deals at Victory Park after impressing in their first month.

Dubem Eze has been hugely influential for Chorley during his loan spell (photo: David Airey/ia_images)

Twenty-seven-year-old Courtney Senior has also played a key role since joining on loan from Rochdale.

"They have all done great,” said Preece, whose side face Darlington away this weekend.

"We have had to go that way because financially, we are not going to be bringing in tried and tested players.

"We are going to have to take a bit of a gamble on young lads and to be fair to all of them, they have all done really well.

"I have been really pleased not just with their performances, but with their attitudes too.

"Dubem has scored a few goals which has been key for us. Brandon and Murray were key for us in the Farsley Celtic game in keeping the clean sheet and helping us get those three points away on a 4G pitch which we haven’t had a good record on.