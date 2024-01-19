Leeds United and Preston North End face off on Sunday with the Lilywhites hoping to complete a league double over the Yorkshire side.

Leeds United defender Archie Gray has listed Preston North End talisman Liam Millar as one of the trickiest opponents he's played against this season.

The Lilywhites travel to Elland Road on Sunday, where they will play in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and are hoping to repeat their Boxing Day performance against them. Ryan Lowe's side won 2-1 against the Whites, with Canadian international Liam Millar at the heart of the victory. He set up Alan Browne's opener and then scored in the 89th minute with a divine effort.

Archie Gray, a 17-year-old was tasked with dealing with Millar that day, but could not contain him. Ahead of the match on Sunday, the youngster has admitted that the highly-rated prospect will have to change his game if he is to nulify Millar.

“With Jack Clarke and Liam Millar, you have to do different things," he admitted in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s about realising who you’re playing against, realising strengths, realising what you need to do for his weaknesses and where to force them.”

Gray goes into this game on the back of a contract renewal which will keep him at Elland Road until 2028. Several clubs have been keeping tabs on the youngster following a string of good performances this season.

The Durham-born midfielder who is currently playing as a defender is the son of Andy Gray, who was a one-time loanee with North End back in 1999. He has enjoyed a breakout campaign so far, and has analysed his performances against the likes of Millar, as well as Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

He added: "You learn the most from difficult games and you’ve got brilliant wingers in this league.

“Sometimes they’re going to get the better of you in situations and you learn the most from them.