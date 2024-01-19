Preston North End have been quiet in the January transfer window, but manager Ryan Lowe has still been answering questions on possible business - both in and out.
The Lilywhites, so far, have sent Lewis Leigh out on loan to Crewe Alexandra - a move up the pyramid after his spell in the National League with Bromley. Elsewhere, Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool - bringing his frustrating loan spell at Deepdale to an early end.
Rumours have been in relatively short supply too, given the fact Preston did the bulk of their business in the summer. Eight players were recruited by North End and further outgoings will play a part in any deals PNE do this month. So far, Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United is the main reported target for Ryan Lowe's side.
In case you've missed anything over the last few weeks, here is a recap of everything the Preston boss has had to say in his press conferences.
1. On the possibility of signing another right back after Calvin Ramsay's recall
"No, because again, Brad Potts has probably been one of our most consistent players for two years now. He has been phenomenal, whether that is at right-back or right wing-back. He is robust and plays week-in-week-out, so there is just no way that you can sort of have another one in the building that's at cost - and isn't going to play. That was the case with Calvin, where Pottsy is our main right back or right wing-back, depending on the formation we play. We have got players, as I say, who can cover those positions - so there is no real need. We wanted Calvin to come early doors, to push the two of them. But, Pottsy cemented that place a long time ago. Now, if Calvin was with us in pre-season and form had dipped or whatever, then it may have been a bit different. But, he wasn't, hence why there is no real need for another right back or right wing-back; Pottsy can do that job fantastically well and has done. And we've got one or two players who can fill that position, if needed."
"He definitely has (impressed) I think Crewe have seen that. He has been one of the best players in their (Bromley's) team and helped get them to second in the division. That is credit to Lewis. He's gone out and we've been wanting that for ages. I think our young lads definitely need to go somewhere like Crewe, or League Two clubs. They are good enough in my eyes, but Lewis obviously chose to go to Bromley. And I think Freddie had a big input in that - which is fine. Andy, his dad, loved him as a player and was gutted to lose him, but understood the fact that he could go and play league football. We will keep monitoring Lewis now and as I say, he's still a baby. His contract runs out at the end of the season but go on, go and earn a new contract with us and see where it takes you. I think that will definitely be the message to Lewis."
3. On Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman being in the last six months of their deals
"They have both been offered contracts. I leave that to Peter; he is the master in all of that and he is working extremely hard to try and do that. There is no rush from my side and I don't think there is any rush on the players' sides really. I think we're quite open and honest with them. I have got a great relationship with Browney and Whitey - we have a laugh and a joke about it some days, depending on what mood they are in. But, it's not like they are leaving tomorrow or the next day. They are here until the end of the season and the two's attitude has been different class. You want that to continue and if they keep performing the way they are, and help us win games of football, then whatever they negotiate with Peter they negotiate...
"But, the contracts have been offered a long time ago, so I am not worried about it in any way. I don't think Peter is really, because it's there for them. And if they take it, great. If they choose to look elsewhere, then that is football isn't it? We can't afford to let good players like that just walk out of the building (in January for a fee). I will leave that down to Peter, really. As the manager, they are fantastic players and we've just got to make sure we keep them for the foreseeable future - to help us. I think the love and affection for Preston North End, from Browney, is there to be seen by everyone. And Whitey, to that matter. I am confident in the two of them, that they want to stay. They've told me they want to stay, so I am not concerned at all. If something comes along and blows everyone out of the water and they go to Saudi (Arabia) - it might be a different story. But, I don't think that will happen. I am quite relaxed on it. I know people will say about them walking out on a free and whatnot; I think that's football isn't it? I know Peter is doing everything he possibly can, to tie them down."