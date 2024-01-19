4 . Browne and Whiteman continued...

"But, the contracts have been offered a long time ago, so I am not worried about it in any way. I don't think Peter is really, because it's there for them. And if they take it, great. If they choose to look elsewhere, then that is football isn't it? We can't afford to let good players like that just walk out of the building (in January for a fee). I will leave that down to Peter, really. As the manager, they are fantastic players and we've just got to make sure we keep them for the foreseeable future - to help us. I think the love and affection for Preston North End, from Browney, is there to be seen by everyone. And Whitey, to that matter. I am confident in the two of them, that they want to stay. They've told me they want to stay, so I am not concerned at all. If something comes along and blows everyone out of the water and they go to Saudi (Arabia) - it might be a different story. But, I don't think that will happen. I am quite relaxed on it. I know people will say about them walking out on a free and whatnot; I think that's football isn't it? I know Peter is doing everything he possibly can, to tie them down."