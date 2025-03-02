Two first-half goals and one a minute after the restart proved too much for Chorley as they fell to defeat at Leamington on Saturday.

Both sides took time to settle into the game, the first chance of the afternoon falling to Tom Carr who couldn’t direct his header on target.

It was to be the hosts who hit the front against the run of play on the half-hour.

Owen Farmer tapped home into an empty net after Tim Berridge had driven past Mark Ellis before cutting the ball back.

Kole Hall was one of Chorley's scorers at Leamington (photo: David Airey)

Chorley looked to respond but quickly found themselves with a mountain to climb.

Berridge scored the second goal seven minutes later, firing in a wicked shot from distance following a free-kick.

Kole Hall did pull one back on the stroke of half-time, scoring with a powerful header from Adam Blakeman’s corner.

Having finished the opening half with a flourish, the Magpies were dealt a hammer blow only a minute into the second period.

Ewan Williams restored the Brakes’ two-goal advantage as he netted their third of the afternoon.

Five minutes later, however, Blakeman had a goal to go with his earlier assist when he smashed home a free-kick from 25 yards to give the Magpies some hope.

However, try as they might, the visitors could not get through the Leamington defence and ultimately left Warwickshire frustrated, as well as empty-handed.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley (Moore 77), Smith (Touray 68), Ellis, McGhee, Blakeman, Clarke (Eze 81), Calveley, Horbury, Carr, Hall. Subs not used: Birchall, Brindle.