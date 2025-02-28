Magpies cannot afford to rest on their laurels ahead of Leamington test
The Magpies are sitting nicely in fifth spot in the table – just five points behind league leaders Chester City and boasting a game in hand.
Remarkably, their current haul of 61 points with 11 games still to go, would in previous years been virtually enough to seal a top seven spot.
Three years ago, the Magpies qualified for the play-offs having accumulated 65 points from their 46 games, while in 2023 just three points separated fourth-placed Brackley Town, on 69 points, and Chorley who ended up finishing 12th!
Even as far back as 2019, before the Covid-hit years, when the Magpies won promotion after finishing second, 65 points would have been good enough to seal a play-off spot.
Maybe last season was a sign of the new standard required as 75 points was needed to finish inside the play-offs with Chorley acquiring 83 points to seal fourth position.
With an away trip to Leamington to look forward to this weekend having beaten bottom side Farsley Celtic 4-0 at Victory Park in midweek, the Magpies remain focused on the title, but they teams are queueing up behind them to take advantage of any slip-ups.
"It’s huge to be on 61 points at this stage of the season with more than 10 games to go,” Preece told ChorleyFC TV. “There’s still a lot of points to play for and it’s going to take a lot of points to win the league, finish second, third, fourth; get in the play-offs.
"It’s weird, some years you don’t need too many points; I think to just miss out on the play-offs with 66 points two years, it’s going to take way more than that this season.
"There’s a lot of work still left to be done but we have put ourselves in a great position and anything is still possible. It’s exciting.”