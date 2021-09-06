Lancaster will travel to Morpeth Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup

Lancaster City have been drawn away to Morpeth Town in the FA Cup

By Craig Salmon
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:37 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:38 pm
Tom Kilifin scores the winner against Northwich 1874 (photo:Tony North)

The two NPL Premier Division sides will face each other in the second round of qualifying on the weekend of September 18/19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

City won their first qualifying round clash on Saturday, defeating Northwich 1874 1-0 at Giant Axe thanks to a goal from Tom Kilifin.

Morpeth enjoyed an emphatic 6-1 victory over Hyde United on Saturday