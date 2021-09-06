Lancaster will travel to Morpeth Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:38 pm
The two NPL Premier Division sides will face each other in the second round of qualifying on the weekend of September 18/19.
City won their first qualifying round clash on Saturday, defeating Northwich 1874 1-0 at Giant Axe thanks to a goal from Tom Kilifin.
Morpeth enjoyed an emphatic 6-1 victory over Hyde United on Saturday