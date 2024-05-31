Lancashire Under-16s’ Treble completes county’s triple haul of National titles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Schools’ FA Under-16s boys have completed a sensational Treble-winning season by clinching the National Championship with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sussex Schools’ FA at Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium.

Goals from Oluchukwu Nwankwo (West Lancashire), Bruce Leeming (Preston), and a last-minute winner from Billy Whaite (Blackpool) secured the hard-fought win.

​This national triumph is the crowning achievement of a remarkable season for the boys, who also claimed the North West League title and the Northern Counties Cup, where they beat Durham County Schools’ FA 4-0 in the final.

Demonstrating their dominance, Lancashire scored an impressive 48 goals and conceded just 15 throughout these competitions.

The victorious Lancashire Schools FA team after they won the National Championship with a 3-2 victory over Sussex Schools FA at Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium

In addition, the Under-16s girls and Under-14s girls had also won their National Finals at Stoke, meaning the Under-16s boys’ success completed another remarkable Treble for the county.

Manager Andy Clitheroe said: "Winning the National Championship is no easy feat. Our lads have shown tremendous dedication and skill.

"To win this and also secure the North West League and Northern Counties Cup is a testament to their hard work and talent. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved this season."

A key supporter of the team’s success has been association sponsor, MJW Mortgages.

Lancashire Schools' FA Under-14s girls won their National title

Matt Wood, the man behind the sponsorship, expressed his delight at the team’s achievements.

Said Wood: "Seeing the U16 Boys, U16 Girls, and U14 Girls all achieve national success is fantastic. It’s a pleasure to support such a dedicated and talented group.

"I'm incredibly proud to sponsor an organisation that provides young people across the county with access to high-quality sporting opportunities.”

The final against Sussex was a nail-biter. Nwankwo opened the scoring, Leeming added another, and with the game on a knife-edge, Whaite’s last-minute goal sealed the victory and sparked wild celebrations.