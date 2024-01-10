Latest Preston North End transfer news as three more clubs join the race for a player linked to Preston North End.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle are set to join the race to sign Leeds United striker Joe Geldhart, according to reports.

It was claimed just before Christmas - by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon - that North End, along with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, had joined the hunt, with Leeds apparently happy to let Gelhardt leave Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update on proceedings, the same journalist said on his Patreon on Tuesday that Plymouth Argyle is now a possible destination - with the Pilgrims in the mix to sign the 21-year-old forward. Plymouth aren't the only suitors either, as Simon Jones in his Transfer Confidential column for the Daily Mail, says that Gelhardt is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers.

Gelhardt has been limited to just eight appearances for Leeds this season and his only goal came in a 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup. He did not feature against Peterborough United last weekend and has played just five minutes of football since the middle of December.

Plymouth are on the search for attacking reinforcements after losing two of their key players. Aston Villa and Wolves recalled Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle from their loans and shipped them out to Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively.

As for North End's stance on the matter, there isn't much business to be done at Deepdale unless there are outgoings. Manager Ryan Lowe does not have a lot of money at his disposal following the business in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, despite it being suggested that Bolton Wanderers were interested in Josh Onomah, that is not the case. Onomah has been a free agent since leaving North End and he was linked with a move to the League One outfit, but The Bolton News says that he is not on their radar.