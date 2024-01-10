After winning the old Third Division in 1995–96, Preston North End entered the late ‘90s with a sense of optimism...
Two consecutive 15th place finishes in the Second Division (now League One) followed, as North End consolidated their standing in the third tier of English football. Then, in 1998/99, they finished fifth, making the playoffs, where they lost out 2-1 on aggregate to Gillingham, who would themselves go on to lose in dramatic fashion on penalties to Manchester City in the playoff final.
Not to be deterred, the team regrouped and went again, taking the division by storm the following season as they won 28 out of 46 games, losing just seven and scoring 74 goals in the process as they finished seven points above their nearest challengers, Burnley. Having sealed promotion and their place in the First Division (now the Championship), Preston North End have since spent 19 of the subsequent 23 seasons in the second tier of English football.
(Back left to right) Michael Jackson, Paul Morgan, Colin Murdock, David Lucas, Tuevo Moilanen, Ryan Kidd, Gary Parkinson and Julian Darby. (Middle left to right) Mick Rathbone, Jon Macken, Michael Appleton, Simon Davey, Lee Cartwright, Kurt Nogan, Stuart King, David Eyres and Brian Hickson.
(Front left to right) Paul McKenna, Dominic Ludden, Sean Gregan, David Moyes, Kellam O'Hanlon, Lee Ashcroft, Mark Rankine and Michael Holt. Photo: Lindsey North
Preston's Colin Murdock sends Barnsley's No. 29 flying Photo: Neil Cross
Colin Murdock beats Barry Hayles during the Fulham v Preston North End match at Craven Cottage Photo: Ian Robinson
Graham Alexander has a run for Preston North End against Rotherham United at Deepdale Photo: Kevin McGuinness