Birmingham are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan. Preston North End had been linked with him.

Newcastle United have recalled Isaac Hayden from his loan at Standard Liege, paving the way for him to be shipped out again.

Hayden was due to spend a season in Belgium, but his time at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne has been brought to an early end. The writing was on the wall after Standard Liege’s CEO Pierre Locht in a public interview branded Hayden 'inconsistent' and that they wanted a player that brought an 'immediate superior quality' to the team'.

Hayden himself said that when he joined Liege he wanted to join a team above the level of the Championship, but now he may have to settle for a move to England football's second tier. Birmingham City who have just appointed Tony Mowbray as their first-team manager are now being linked with a swoop for Hayden according to Football Insider.

A host of Championship clubs are said to be interested including Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday. Hayden is expected to leave the Magpies before the January transfer window is out and Hillsborough seems to be the most likeliest destination given their reported deadline day attempts to sign him.

Preston North End are no longer being brought up in the running for Hayden which signals that any supposed interest is waning. PNE won't be doing a great deal this month because of how difficult it is to navigate through this window whilst Ryan Lowe received a considerable amount of investment to put in to the playing squad this summer.