Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: At least it will be over one way or the other next Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​On March 15, we scored a late goal against Portsmouth to win and reach the 47-point mark after 38 games.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In my report I noted how important this win was, given we’d been bleeding points that had eroded our long-standing and comfortable 12-point cushion from the relegation places.

Even with the win the gap was eight points but, given that just one more win in the remaining eight matches would get us to the magical 50-point tally, I was confident our Championship status would be readily maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roll on to Saturday and match 45. Somehow, North End had conspired to throw away at least two victories in the sequence following Portsmouth, hadn’t achieved a single win and came onto the pitch at Deepdale with only 49 points in the bag.

PNE's Ryan Ledson is fouled by Plymouth Argyle's Maksym Talovierov

Worse still, most of the teams below us have picked up form and we ended this game with yet another defeat to an all-but-relegated Plymouth to sit one point, one single point, above the drop and with one game left.

That match is away to play-off-chasing Bristol City, who need the win to secure it. To be frank, even if the Robins had nothing to play for, this fan now has no confidence in us getting anything from it and expects another defeat.

We then have to rely on either Hull or Luton also losing to somehow hang on to the second tier for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what has gone so wrong in the latter stages of this campaign? For me it is the structural weakness within the club that are the chickens finally coming home to roost.

You can’t keep on being in the bottom four and lower in terms of squad value, wages etc. and expect to be able to competitive season after season.

This is despite the owners having to put in approximately £10m every season just to keep us afloat.

That is a broken model and inevitably led to the sad performance we witnessed on Saturday and in other recent games. Injuries to key players meant we had four kids on the bench, including the goalkeeper, and so there were limited options when we needed to change things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is damning to think that Paul Heckingbottom only brought on two substitutes, the first at 1-0 down, the second at 2-0. There was nothing left in the tank and the dismal performance and result was the outcome.

I will be crossing many fingers and toes next Saturday, but at least it will be over and we will know where we are.