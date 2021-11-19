Intense Magpies eye-up top spot in the National League North

Six points from two home games over the past week means the Magpies are now just two points behind leaders AFC Fylde and second-placed Brackley Town.

While the two teams above them do have a game in hand or two, there is no denying the momentum Jamie Vermiglio’s men are building up.

After the opening two games of the campaign, they were rock bottom but since then they have won eight and drawn four of their next 13 games – the solitary loss coming away atHereford a couple of weeks ago.

Will Tomlinson (centre) is congratulated by Connor Hall and Jacob Blyth after scoring against Kettering Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Last Saturday, a Connor Hall goal saw them edge past fourth-placed Leamington and on Tuesday they were in scintillating form brushing past Kettering Town 3-1.

“The intensity again on Tuesday night was outstanding,” said Vermiglio.

“We could have scored more goals. One-nil on Saturday and 2-0 on Tuesday at half-time I didn’t think was enough return for how good the boys were.

“We pressed really high and stopped them from getting any sort of momentum in the game.

“I thought there was some really top performances all around. We had a look at the stats from the first half on Tuesday and they are through the roof.

“So credit to the boys – they were really up for it on Saturday and again on Tuesday .”

Vermiglio will be hoping his men can make it three wins on the spin against Boston.

However, the Pilgrims will be no pushovers. They are seventh in the table – just seven points behind the Magpies.

“Boston is going to be tough,” said Vermiglio. “They will probably feel a little bit unfortunate to find themselves in their current position.

“They have had some tough games and dropped a few points that they maybe should have picked up.

“They are a good team. I have watched them a couple of times this season, it’s going to be very competitive.”

Elsewhere, in the division, AFC Fylde head to Telford United looking for all the points which will guarantee that they will remain top.

At the other end of the table, Southport head to Leamington hoping to put further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.