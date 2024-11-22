​Injured quintet expected to miss Magpies' trip to Chester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​There is light at the end of the tunnel for many of Chorley’s injured stars.

​But boss Andy Preece revealed this weekend’s National League North fixture at Chester will come too soon for those on the casualty list.

The Magpies currently reside at the top of the table – this despite having to cope over the past few weeks without a number of key individuals.

Players such as Jack Sampson, Mark Ellis and Craig Hewitt are making good progress but are unlikely to be fit for the trip to the Deva Stadium, while Kole Hall and Joe Nolan are expected to be longer term.

Kole Hall

It means the Magpies will head to Chester with the same group of players who have performed so valiantly over the past few games.

"I can’t see any of those players being available so it’s tough when you look at the names who have been out,” said Preece.

"But if someone had said that you would win most of the games that those players have been out, it just shows how well we have done.”

Chester currently sit in 10th spot in the table and are without doubt one of the biggest clubs in the division.

"They are a big club,” said Preece. “Obviously they have invested heavily in their squad because I think they were disappointed not to make the play-offs last season.

"They have brought in some well-known names and have a strong following at home so for us to be above them, speak s volumes.”