Leeds United star aims three word post at Preston North End as Deepdale send off not forgotten
One of Leeds United's pantomime villains couldn't help himself from rubbing it in to Preston North End following their late win.
Preston North End suffered late heartbreak against Leeds United on Sunday and now one of their players is rubbing salt into the wounds.
Ryan Ledson was adjudged to have handled the ball and Joel Piroe scored from 12-yards in the 94th minute, to give the Whites the win at Elland Road. Will Keane had given the Lilywhites the lead after 65 seconds, but Dan James equalised just a few minutes later and despite their best efforts to hold on, PNE couldn't withstand the Leeds pressure.
Losing any game is tough but in that manner is even more painful, and now one of Leeds' pantomime villains is revelling in the moment. Goalkeeper Illlan Meslier has uploaded a photo of himself on his Instagram story celebrating at the full-time whistle and has captioned it with a jibe to PNE.
He said: "Thanks for coming," before tagging in Preston North End's official account, as well as using a waving goodbye emoji. Meslier doubled down by uploading a post which said: "Important win today and also, in the end it's always the best team that wins."
The 23-year-old will have treated the game against North End as a revenge mission after his sending off in the reverse fixture. Meslier was dismissed after a clash with Milutin Osmajic, and the Deepdale faithful were in an unforgiving mood when he made his way down the tunnel following his red card.
The red card proved costly as Alan Browne opened the scoring for the Lilywhites before Liam Millar secured the win after cancelling out Pascal Struijk's penalty. Meslier was forced to miss three games after the suspension was upheld but he has since returned to the team and Leeds have narrowed the gap on the automatic promotion places.