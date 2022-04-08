Hyde fixture is must-win for Brig, says boss Jamie Milligan

That is the view of boss Jamie Milligan as his team face Hyde United at Ewen Field this weekend.

Brig moved to within two points of the top five in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday when they defeated Witton Albion 2-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

However, Warrington Town’s 1-0 victory over Basford United in their game in hand during the week means they moved above Scarborough Athletic into fourth spot on the same number points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Brig sit in seventh spot, five points behind those two teams and know that they have to get a positive run this weekend if they are to stand any chance of overhauling them.

"We have to go and win this weekend no matter what because we’ve got two tough games coming up over the Easter weekend which will shape the season.

"I think the season will be over after the Easter weekend in terms of we will know if we have a chance of making the play-offs.

"What I will say is our form in recent weeks means we have given ourselves half a chance.

"Looking at it before then, we were miles off it but the last three games we’ve got seven points out of them.

"We are really happy with that and we probably should have won the game we ended up drawing.

"So we’ve given ourselves a chance come the last four games so that’s all I was really after.”

Hyde find themselves in a lowly position in the table, but they have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks.

Five wins and a draw from their previous eight has taken them four points clear of the drop zone.

"They have had some great results since the new manager Nicky Spooner came in,” said Milligan.

"I know they play the Manchester Cup final on Monday night so what team they put out, I don’t know but I am sure they are going to be no pushover.”