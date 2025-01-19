Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pulsating, hard-fought and physical battle fittingly ended with honours even as two fully committed teams kept a lively crowd of 1,810 on tenterhooks.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley twice edged ahead but were pegged back each time and, in a frantic added-time goalmouth scramble, the visitors might well have snatched all three points.

Such was the intensity of the contest that referee Joe Moss flourished nine yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven of them were to Scunthorpe players who, it must be said, resorted to a series of cynical fouls to halt the Magpies’ advances.

Jack Sampson celebrates after scoring Chorley's second goal against Scunthorpe United Picture: David Airey

Chorley edged ahead after five minutes, the ball dropping kindly for Mike Calveley to find the net from 10 yards.

However, Scunthorpe’s quick movement tested the home defence and, from the second of two free-kicks just outside the Chorley penalty area, Callum Roberts brilliantly found the top corner from 20 yards a minute before half-time.

The Magpies then went back in front on 49 minutes as Courtney Senior cleverly won himself room to fire in a low drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Ross Fitzsimons could only palm that effort aside and Jack Sampson was on hand to whip the loose ball into the net.

Scunthorpe’s response was to intensify their pressure and Matt Urwin pulled off a fine save from a testing cross-shot.

Nevertheless, the visitors and their fans were able to celebrate a second equaliser on 63 minutes.

Tyler Denton did well to chase down a through ball before floating a lovely cross from the line for Danny Whitehall to score with an easy close-range header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intensity of this enthralling contest was maintained to the end.

Urwin produced a very smart save to tip over a free-kick and then proved the Magpies’ saviour in the dramatic finale.

In a packed six-yard box, he twice saved superbly from point-blank range in quick succession and, from the ensuing melee, United substitute Mark Beck thumped a header against the bar.

It wasn’t a classic encounter for the purist but it was undoubtedly riveting entertainment.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Clarke, Calveley, Nolan, Horbury, Sampson (Hall 59), Carr, Senior. Subs not used: Blakeman, Campbell, Eze, Touray.