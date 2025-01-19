Honours even as Chorley are twice pegged back by Scunthorpe United
Chorley twice edged ahead but were pegged back each time and, in a frantic added-time goalmouth scramble, the visitors might well have snatched all three points.
Such was the intensity of the contest that referee Joe Moss flourished nine yellow cards.
Seven of them were to Scunthorpe players who, it must be said, resorted to a series of cynical fouls to halt the Magpies’ advances.
Chorley edged ahead after five minutes, the ball dropping kindly for Mike Calveley to find the net from 10 yards.
However, Scunthorpe’s quick movement tested the home defence and, from the second of two free-kicks just outside the Chorley penalty area, Callum Roberts brilliantly found the top corner from 20 yards a minute before half-time.
The Magpies then went back in front on 49 minutes as Courtney Senior cleverly won himself room to fire in a low drive.
Keeper Ross Fitzsimons could only palm that effort aside and Jack Sampson was on hand to whip the loose ball into the net.
Scunthorpe’s response was to intensify their pressure and Matt Urwin pulled off a fine save from a testing cross-shot.
Nevertheless, the visitors and their fans were able to celebrate a second equaliser on 63 minutes.
Tyler Denton did well to chase down a through ball before floating a lovely cross from the line for Danny Whitehall to score with an easy close-range header.
The intensity of this enthralling contest was maintained to the end.
Urwin produced a very smart save to tip over a free-kick and then proved the Magpies’ saviour in the dramatic finale.
In a packed six-yard box, he twice saved superbly from point-blank range in quick succession and, from the ensuing melee, United substitute Mark Beck thumped a header against the bar.
It wasn’t a classic encounter for the purist but it was undoubtedly riveting entertainment.
Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson, Clarke, Calveley, Nolan, Horbury, Sampson (Hall 59), Carr, Senior. Subs not used: Blakeman, Campbell, Eze, Touray.