​Magpies are steeled for a huge promotion clash against Scunthorpe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chorley’s home fixture against Scunthorpe United this weekend has the feel of a top-of-the-table clash.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That’s the view of Iron boss Andy Butler – and his opposite number in the dug-out at Victory Park tomorrow, Andy Preece, is in agreement despite the current look of the National League North.

The Magpies currently sit outside the play-offs in eighth spot – five points behind Scunthorpe who are fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, only seven points separate the top eight and Chorley boast games in hand on all bar one of the teams above them, including two on tomorrow’s visitors.

Momodou Touray fires an effort towards goal against Peterborough Sports (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

At one time this season, the clubs occupied the top two positions in the table and Preece knows a win over the former Championship outfit will kick-start their title ambitions once again.

Scunthorpe were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at Rushall Olympic in midweek, which was their first league defeat since early November.

"It’s all to play for,” said Preece, who watched his men draw 0-0 with Peterborough Sports on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are still in a great position, right bang in there. Scunthorpe have a really good following so what we want to make sure is that we have a proper hostile atmosphere.

"When you go to Scunthorpe, their fans really get behind them and you know that you’re in a game.

"So this weekend is a big, big game. It is a top -of-the-table clash, we are close enough for us to say that.

"They will be smarting about losing to Rushall, but they have been on a really good run.

"I think they were eight unbeaten before that so we know how difficult it’s going to be but it’s one we will look forward to.”