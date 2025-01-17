​Magpies are steeled for a huge promotion clash against Scunthorpe

By Craig Salmon
Published 17th Jan 2025, 08:26 BST
Chorley’s home fixture against Scunthorpe United this weekend has the feel of a top-of-the-table clash.

​That’s the view of Iron boss Andy Butler – and his opposite number in the dug-out at Victory Park tomorrow, Andy Preece, is in agreement despite the current look of the National League North.

The Magpies currently sit outside the play-offs in eighth spot – five points behind Scunthorpe who are fourth.

However, only seven points separate the top eight and Chorley boast games in hand on all bar one of the teams above them, including two on tomorrow’s visitors.

Momodou Touray fires an effort towards goal against Peterborough Sports (photo: David Airey/dia_images)Momodou Touray fires an effort towards goal against Peterborough Sports (photo: David Airey/dia_images)
At one time this season, the clubs occupied the top two positions in the table and Preece knows a win over the former Championship outfit will kick-start their title ambitions once again.

Scunthorpe were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at Rushall Olympic in midweek, which was their first league defeat since early November.

"It’s all to play for,” said Preece, who watched his men draw 0-0 with Peterborough Sports on Tuesday evening.

"We are still in a great position, right bang in there. Scunthorpe have a really good following so what we want to make sure is that we have a proper hostile atmosphere.

"When you go to Scunthorpe, their fans really get behind them and you know that you’re in a game.

"So this weekend is a big, big game. It is a top -of-the-table clash, we are close enough for us to say that.

"They will be smarting about losing to Rushall, but they have been on a really good run.

"I think they were eight unbeaten before that so we know how difficult it’s going to be but it’s one we will look forward to.”

