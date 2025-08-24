Craig Hewitt scores Chorley's first goal at Hereford Photo: David Airey

A rampant Chorley side made it 10 points from 12 in National League North with victory at Hereford on Saturday.

Andy Preece’s players made a dream start when a neat sixth-minute exchange between George Horbury and Craig Hewitt ended with the latter curling his shot into the top corner.

The Magpies doubled their lead five minutes later as Adam Blakeman’s initial pass started a move that saw him eventually finish from close range after Tom Carr’s effort was saved.

Chorley continued to threaten and, on 22 minutes, Jack Sampson made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Carr was fouled in the box when latching onto Blakeman’s smart pass.

Hereford’s first chance came in the 35th minute, when Remaye Campbell forced a good save from Matt Urwin, though Carr saw a header ruled out for offside just before the break.

The hosts started the second half strongly with Andy Williams denied by Sam Bird’s goalline clearance.

Hereford then pulled one back on 52 minutes as substitute Eno Nto smashed in from an acute angle following a corner.

However, Chorley sealed the win 10 minutes later when Sampson applied the final touch on the line after Mark Ellis got his head on Jack Moore’s free-kick.

Joe Nolan went close late on, while Urwin tipped over an Omari Sterling-James effort in stoppage time.

The Magpies now turn their attention to Bank Holiday Monday’s game against King’s Lynn Town at the Grant Store Victory Park Stadium.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Bird, Ellis, Blakeman (Henley 54), Hewitt (Whitehouse 65), Horbury (Summerfield 90), Calveley, Clarke, Sampson (Nolan 64), Carr (Ibbitson 84). Subs not used: Walker, Thompson.