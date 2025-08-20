Chorley 2 Scarborough Athletic 2: Neither side deserved to lose in thriller

A highly competitive and entertaining game fittingly ended all-square as both sides were fully committed to chasing victory right to the end.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Scarborough’s physical presence and height-advantage in key positions served them particularly well and the Magpies were made to scrap for everything they got out of the game.

The visitors made a lively start, moving the ball quickly and confidently, and were good value for the opening goal in the 19th minute. A slick build-up saw the ball played out wide on the left and a perfect low cross into the goalmouth was side-footed past Matt Urwin by Stephen Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley slowly got more of a grip on proceedings and equalised on 37 minutes courtesy of a sumptuous free-kick from almost 30 yards by specialist dead-ball striker Adam Blakeman, who curled his shot expertly over the defensive wall into the top corner, giving keeper Ryan Whitley no chance.

Tom Carr celebrates after putting Chorley ahead (photo courtesy of David Airey/dia_images)

Blakeman was involved again four minutes later as Chorley took the lead. His long throw prompted a goalmouth scramble and Tom Carr poked the ball into the net from short range.

The home side looked all set to enjoy the luxury of an interval lead but in added time a Scarborough free-kick pumped into the box led to a foul by Harvey Smith, and Clarke netted easily from the penalty spot to make it 2-2.

Although the second half proved goalless it was not without incident and excitement. The visitors produced a lovely flowing move which ended in a confident Clarke finish but an offside flag cut short the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, the Magpies saw successive efforts blocked and hacked clear from the jaws of goal as the pace of the game never slackened.

The greatest escape, however, spared Chorley defeat in the closing minutes. A Scarborough corner was headed against the bar by Jake Hull and the follow-up attempt was headed off the line.

It was a stirring contest which arguably neither side deserved to lose.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Smith, Blakeman, Calveley, Horbury, Clarke, Whitehouse (Hewitt 59), Carr, Sampson (Walker 84). Unused subs. Nolan, Moore, Summerfield, Bird, Ibbitson.

Attendance: 1,020.