​Harrogate Town 1 Morecambe 2: Macadam is last-gasp hero at the Sulphurites

A 96th-minute goal from substitute Harvey Macadam gave Morecambe a vital three points at Harrogate Town.

Macadam stroked home Gwion Edwards's lay-off after some good work from David Tutonda to earn Derek Adams's side their second league win of the season in the most dramatic of fashions.

The Shrimps had looked set for all three points with Rhys Williams's 37th-minute header but James Daly's strike just three minutes from time saw the hopes of victory fade until Macadam's last-gasp contribution.

Adams made two changes from the side that beat Worthing in the FA Cup last week with Edwards making a welcome start after a long injury and Tutonda coming back after illness as Jordan Slew and Macadam dropped to the bench,

Harvey Macadam got the late winner (Photo: Morecambe FC)

The first half saw few chances with the only efforts of any note coming from Harrogate winger Stephen Duke-McKenna who twice cut in from the left and fired efforts wide of Stuart Moore's left-hand post.

The game only came to life when the Shrimps scored. After winning a corner from their best move of the game, Ben Tollitt swung in the dead-ball and Williams got ahead of his markers to divert the ball past James Belshaw in the home goal.

The game was a better watch after the break as the Sulphurites stepped up the pace.

Dean Cornelius fired over the bar after an Ellis Taylor corner was only partially cleared before a last-ditch block from former Shrimp Anthony O’Connor prevented a dangerous cross from Marcus Dackers reaching the unmarked Tollitt.

Harrogate did have the ball in the back of the net on the hour when Jack Muldoon netted from the rebound after Moore had saved Taylor's initial effort, but he was offside.

The Shrimps then lost keeper Moore to a hip injury and his replacement Harry Burgoyne was soon in action with a stunning reflex save to tip away a close-range header from Matty Foulds.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure and should have levelled 10 minutes from time when Cornelius made the most of Callum Jones's poor pass to deliver the perfect cross for Daly – but he somehow missed an open goal from six yards out.

The Shrimps' relief did not last long however as a string of poor clearances gave Daly the chance to make amends with a low drive that beat Burgoyne from the left-hand side of the box.

There was still time for more twists in the final stages as the Shrimps shocked the hosts with their late strike, as substitute Macadam slotted home from Edwards' pass to hand Derek Adams' strugglers a 2-1 success on the road.

But they had to be grateful for Burgoyne's intervention again as he produced another brilliant 97th-minute save from O'Connor's header.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Asare, Foulds, Moon, Cornelius, Duke-McKenna (Folarin 65), O'Connor, Muldoon, Taylor, Dooley, March (Daly 66). Subs not used: Oxley, Falkingham, Burrell, Sims, Sutton.

Morecambe: Moore (Burgoyne 76), Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda, A Lewis (Harrack 76), White (Macadam 82), Edwards, Tollitt, Dackers (Slew 82), Jones. Subs not used: Taylor, Hope, Millen.

Referee: A Chilowicz.

Attendance: 2,982.