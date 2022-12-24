Greg Cunningham discusses Preston North End's troubles at Deepdale this season

Ryan Lowe’s side have a strong record on the road, but have only managed three Championship wins at home this season, and were defeated 1-0 by QPR last time out.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to put things right when they face Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day in their next game at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a different mindset when you play at home and you play away,” Cunningham said.

Greg Cunningham (Credit: Mick Walker/CameraSport)

“Teams are coming and setting up to frustrate us.

“It’s on us to go out there and put on a show for the home fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For whatever reason our form at home isn’t as good as it is away, and that’s disappointing because the boys love playing at Deepdale.

“It’s about how we adapt to teams when they come to frustrate us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our away record has spoken for itself so you want to keep that going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we pick up the results at home it’s a case where you’re flying and can cement your position in the play-offs.

“We are evolving as a team. When we don’t find the net, we are still creating chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had games where we’ve done more than enough to win, but that’s football.

“I’ve been in matches where you’ve been pumped, and you think ‘we’ve done well to get that,’ and we’ve been on the receiving end.

Advertisement Hide Ad