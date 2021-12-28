Goal machine Carl Grimshaw back at spiritual home Charnock Richard

The Villagers’ cult hero surprisingly left the club earlier this season to join fellow North West Counties outfit Northwich Victoria.

He had spent 12 years at Mossie Park, scoring a record 474 goals in 432 appearances, helping the club rise to the Premier Division from the West Lancashire League.

However after little over three months with the Vics, Grimshaw has opted to return to his spirtual home.

Carl Grimshaw

Grimsaw said: “I’m Absolutely over the moon to be returning to Charnock. Time away from the club has shown me just how much this club means to me. I’ve missed everything about Charnock.