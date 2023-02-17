​Future looks bright for Lancashire’s boxing scene

​The towns of Preston and Chorley has been spoilt in recent years with boxers such as Jack Catterall, Lisa Whiteside and Scott Fitzgerald all making their mark both domestically and internationally in either the professional or amateur ranks.

Venture further back, Chorley’s Michael Jennings fought for a world title in New York in 2009, while Preston and Fulwood ABC ace Roddy Allen once squared up to legendary former world heavyweight champion Vitali Klitchsko while representing England.

This part of Lancashire has, over the years, proven to be a little hotbed of the sport.

Leon Hughes, centre, became the Over 92kg champion at the England Boxing Youth Championships

And judging by the results at the recent England Boxing Youth National Championships, held in Birmingham, the conveyor belt of talent looks set to continue.

Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club, in Elswick Road, Preston, were celebrating after 17-year-old Leon Hughes became champion in the Over 92 kg category by beating Monte MacPhee, of Little Oakley, in the final via a split decision.

And Jennings Gym – which is run by Michael and his brother Dave, based at Coppull Mill, in the village of Coppull, saw two of its fighter crowned.

Sixteen-year-old Leighton Birchall, who hails from Lancaster, was victorious in the Under 54kg division while stablemate Joe Turner (16) took the Under 51kg title.

Jennings Gym aces, from the left, Joe Turner and Mikey Jennings

Birchall had defeated Lucky Gloves’ Lennie Soye at the last-eight stage before beating Cain Alexander, of Rotunda, by a unanimous decision in the semi-finals.

The Jennings Gym ace then outpointed Hall Green’s Joshua Rose to be crowned national champion.

Turner, meanwhile, overcame Kai Birch, of JCs, on a split decision in the quarters before storming into the final after the referee stopped the contest in his semi-final against Niall Tee, of Far Cotton.

In the final, the Chorley youngster did not have things quite his own way against Zayn Ahmed, Pinewood, but managed to get the split decision to claim the title.

Leighton Birchall pictured with Michael Jennings, second from right and Dave Jennings, right

Jennings Gym almost made it a hat-trick of success but Michael’s son Mikey (17) was agonisingly beaten in the final of the Under 71kg category by Repton’s Freddie Wilkens on a split decision.

He had earlier beaten Zaid Manir, of KBW, and Hook & Jab’s George Pennington in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Dave Jennings said: “Mikey was very unfortunate not to get the decision. The other lad had a standing eight count, had a point taken off him so Mikey can count himself a bit unfortunate.

"Leighton had an unanimous decision against a lad who was from Birmingham so had a big following but Leighton was too good.

"Then Joe had a great win in his final to become our second national champion.

"Those two lads did great because they were boxing a year up so they could have fought anybody up to the age of 17.

"All three will now go towards selection to represent England at the European Games.”

Jennings Gym also boasted two other fighters who went far in the competition.

Seventeen-year-old Thomas Varey lost to Mikey Evans, of Rotunda, in the Under 60kg category at the quarter-final stage while Monae Smith (16) was beaten by Leigh’s Elouise Edwards in the semi-finals of the Female Under 60kg division.

"It was a really successful weekend for the gym,” said Jennings. “We were the most represented gym there in the country which is amazing when you think about these famous gyms like West Ham, Repton and Rotunda.”

For Larches and Savick ABC, Hughes’ success was a proud moment for the gym’s co-founders Jimmy Moon, Joe Kilshaw and Dave Fitzgerald.

"Leon boxed superbly and we are really proud of him,” said Fitzgerald, who also praised Taylor Winter (16). He reached the quarter-finals before losing to Mason Fury, of Rough and Ready, in the Under 63kg category.

"Taylor performed well too and we have high hopes for the future for the pair of them.

"Leon’s success is a big moment for the club, it’s up there with Lisa Whiteside and Scott Fitzgerald when they were winning big national titles while attached to the club.

“The pair will go forward to the senior National ABA Championships next year.

"Myself, Joe and Jimmy have put a lot of time in training them and it's good to see them doing well.”

