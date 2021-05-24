Fulwood Amateurs win West Lancs Cup after dramatic shootout victory

Fulwood Amateurs v Hesketh Bank. (Photo: Steve Taylor Photography)

In what was the second cup final of the day at Euxton Villa FC, Fulwood Amateurs made an excellent start and took a 2-0 first half lead thanks to Matt Van Wyk's double.

However, Hesketh Bank were given hope with just six minutes remaining when James Nightingale put the ball into his own net, and James Hanson completed an amazing comeback late on to take the game to a penalty shootout.

Fulwood Amateurs came out on top in the shootout, winning 3-0 in front of a large and very vocal crowd.

