Four of the Best from Chorley Women FC against Stockport County LFC

Four brilliantly taken goals saw Chorley Women FC run out 4-1 winners versus Stockport County LFC, and claim another crucial three points in the FAWNL Division One North.

A crowd of 204 were in attendance at the Jim Fowler Memorial Ground for Chorley Women’s final home game of the 2024/25 season. Mascots from four local teams (Lostock Hall Juniors, Euxton Villa Juniors, Euxton Girls, and Astley and Buckshaw Juniors) enjoyed a pre-match warm-up on the pitch and joined the players as they walked out for the first half.

Chorley Women manager, Carmelo Ruggieri, named four changes from the starting eleven that faced Burnley midweek in the Lancashire FA Senior Women’s County Cup final. Hannah Derbyshire started at centre-back for the injured Isabelle Wade, while three attacking changes saw Faye Stanhope, Lizzy Hamer, and Sophie Coward start. Stockport meanwhile made two changes from their 3-0 victory over AFC Fylde last time out, with goalkeeper Cara Pestell and striker Maria Figueiredo starting.

Chorley were quick off the blocks again from the whistle, just as they had been in mid-week. Stanhope showed early signs of danger down the Chorley right wing, dribbling down the sideline and aiming an early cross into the box. Chorley moved the ball well in the opening stages with Hamer and Nic Worthington in the middle linking up well with Stanhope and Iszy Binks on the right wing, with some nice one touch football to progress the ball up the pitch.

Lizzy Hamer on the ball for Chorley Women

Stockport began to show some promise on the counter attack with Figueiredo’s pace causing problems for the Chorley defence. Just before the ten minute mark, Figueiredo was slipped in by Jess Brady and took a shot that smashed off the crossbar. Another chance fell to Figueiredo minutes later when Stockport won a free kick. The ball was played in towards the back post and a cross was fizzed in across the box, with Figueiredo unable to finish.

It was County that opened the scoring on 15 minutes when a penalty was awarded for a foul in the box. Captain Kenedy Owen stepped up to take the kick and converted low into the bottom left corner, with Mollie Finch diving the opposite way.

Chorley weren’t on the back foot for long, however, levelling the scores only five minutes later. Chorley had continued to press high since conceding and it paid dividends when the ball found its way to Binks on the edge of the box. She took aim and the ball sailed in over the goalkeeper for a perfectly placed finish for the equaliser.

Binks almost turned provider shortly after the restart with another well-placed ball into the box almost finding Coward. Chorley continued to move the ball quickly with a ball over the top finding Stanhope who chased brilliantly to keep possession and hold the ball up for another good one-two combination with Hamer. Stanhope’s resulting cross was just slightly overhit and went out for a goal kick.

Ella Ritchie scores Chorley Women’s fourth goal

Play wasn’t just confined to the Chorley right though, with several good switches of play finding Molly Wood on the left wing and Coward in the middle. The Stockport defence held their line well though and several promising Chorley attacks were called back for offside.

The teams went into the break level, but several good chances for Chorley in the last 15 minutes of the half meant there was cause for optimism.

This optimism proved well-founded with Chorley taking the lead five minutes after the restart. It was former Stockport player, Hamer, who caused the damage with a brilliantly taken goal. Hamer flicked a looping ball over the head of a Stockport defender and then controlled the ball with ease to loft a finish over the top of the ‘keeper and into the back of the net.

Having taken the lead, Chorley retained possession well and saw several opportunities from dead ball situations just miss the back of the net. A high corner kick from Hamer found the head of Parish, but her effort went straight into the arms of the Stockport goalkeeper.

It was Hamer again who capitalised on this Chorley pressure with another beauty of a goal on 74 minutes. Finding herself with the ball at her feet on the edge of the box, she lined a shot up but the ball was well blocked by a Stockport defender. Hamer made no mistake with her second attempt, however, placing it with pinpoint accuracy just under the crossbar.

Substitutes Safron Newhouse and Ella Ritchie, coming on for Stanhope and Coward respectively, slotted in seamlessly continuing the good play down the Chorley right. On 77 minutes, Newhouse, dribbling at pace down the right flank, played a defence-splitting ball into the Stockport box which found Wood in space. Wood was pushed slightly wide by the Stockport defender which reduced the angle of her shot and her effort was just wide of the post. Five minutes later, Newhouse was almost on the end of another good cross into the box from Ritchie on the right who had battled well to retain possession. Newhouse’s shot, however, was well-saved by the Stockport ‘keeper.

It was Ritchie herself who turned scorer moments later. Another brilliant corner from Hamer eventually found Fitzpatrick who leapt into the air to nod the ball to Ritchie. Ritchie made no mistake in the six yard box, smashing the ball into the roof of the net on the turn.

With eight minutes of time added on, Chorley retained possession well and kept County in their own half. A free kick from Stockport just before the final whistle required a superb stoppage from Finch who spread herself wide to ensure the ball was kept out of the net.

The final whistle saw Chorley complete a league double over Stockport with the scoreline reading 8-3 on aggregate. It was a fitting match for Chorley’s final home game of the season, which sees them remain third in the table on 39 points.

Chorley Women FC: Finch, Derbyshire, Parish (Mahon, 89), Searson (C) (Price, 63), Wood, Parker (Fitzpatrick, 67), Worthington, Stanhope (Newhouse, 59), Hamer, Binks, Coward (Ritchie, 67)

Subs: Ritchie, Fitzpatrick, Newhouse, Mahon, Price

Stockport County LFC: Pestell, Lysons, Newton, Lancaster (Wilson, 64), Davies, Owen, Rathburn (Battle, 64), Greenhalgh, Csomor (Bancroft, 76), Brady, Figueiredo (Tutton, 85)

Subs: Battle, Wilson, Bancroft, Nsangou, Tutton