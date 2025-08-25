Former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic loanee adds to Morecambe's midfield

By Gavin Browne
Published 25th Aug 2025, 08:32 BST
Morecambe new boy Miguel Azeez (right) came through the ranks at Arsenal Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Morecambe new boy Miguel Azeez (right) came through the ranks at Arsenal Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Morecambe have announced their 13th signing inside a week with the arrival of midfielder Miguel Azeez.

A deal for the 22-year-old, subject to international clearance, was announced on Sunday before the Shrimps’ Bank Holiday Monday trip to Aldershot Town.

Having come through the Arsenal youth ranks, he signed a professional deal in 2019 and made one appearance for their senior side.

That came in December 2020, when he was a late substitute in Arsenal’s 4-2 Europa League victory against Dundalk.

Loan spells with Portsmouth, UD Ibiza and Wigan Athletic followed before leaving Arsenal last year.

Since then, he has spent time in Spain and Greece with Atletico Baleares and PAS Giannina respectively.

Azeez told Morecambe’s website: “If I could put the shirt on right now, I would; we all have the same ambition, which is to excite the fans.

“We’ve been in a really tough situation and I feel like we all need to start enjoying our football again, including the fans.”

Morecambe boss, Ashvir Singh Johal, is excited to see what his latest signing – who has played for England up to U20 level – can do.

“I'm really happy that Miguel decided to join us," he added.

“There was interest from clubs all over Europe, competing in high leagues.

“Once we presented the project to him, and what we want to achieve here, he turned down those offers to join us. It’s a true testament to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think he’s a player that the fans are going to love. He’s got an incredible footballing brain, a midfielder that really controls the game and will always give his all.”

