Leeds United protest the European Super League prior to their fixture with Liverpool in 2021

The Football Governance Bill will be introduced in Parliament today (19/03) - with plans to introduce an independent football regulator to continue. In 2022, a fan-led review took place and the government announced its regulator plans in February 2023. The regulator would be granted power to oversee English football's top five tier clubs.

The Bill will need to go through parliamentary process, before being made law. Regulator plans were swiftly confirmed after the proposed breakaway European Super League - while several clubs have been affected by poor ownership, with some even going to the wall. The regulator will look to improve financial sustainability of clubs, ensure financial resilience across the divisions and safeguard English football's heritage.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: "Football has long been one of our greatest sources of national pride. Up and down the country, it brings people together in celebration or commiseration. But for too long, some clubs have been abused by unscrupulous owners who get away with financial mismanagement, which at worst can lead to complete collapse – as we saw in the upsetting cases of Bury and Macclesfield Town.

"This Bill is a historic moment for football fans – it will make sure their voices are front and centre, prevent a breakaway league, protect the financial sustainability of clubs, and protect the heritage of our clubs big and small."

Meanwhile, EFL chair, Rick Parry, said: "The EFL welcomes today’s arrival of the Football Governance Bill to Parliament in what we hope will be an important milestone to help us secure the long-term financial sustainability of England’s football pyramid.

"If delivered on the right terms, this landmark legislation can help fix the game’s broken financial model by offering the independent input ultimately needed to help ensure that all Clubs can survive and thrive in a fair and competitive environment.

"The establishment of the Independent Football Regulator will be at the heart of this reform, and we are encouraged that the Regulator will be given backstop powers to deliver financial redistributions should the game be unable to agree a deal itself. In recent years, we have been working with Government and across Parliament on a cross-party basis.

"It is clear there is an appreciation of just how important professional Clubs are to their communities and why they must be protected. We are pleased that the Government has stated its commitment to the State of the Game Review which will provide the basis for the Independent Regulator’s work in making the game financially sustainable.

"The League looks forward to contributing to that Review while simultaneously working with EFL Clubs, Parliamentarians, and officials to ensure that the Football Governance Bill is fit for purpose and can deliver the best regulatory regime to safeguard our game for generations. Finally, on behalf of the EFL I would like to thank MPs, Peers, fans and all those who have helped get the Bill to Parliament and we will continue to work collaboratively in the months ahead."