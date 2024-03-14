Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe looks on

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hopes to see the a new funding deal for the EFL agreed by the Premier League.

This week, PNE director Peter Ridsdale expressed his concern for the future of English football - saying it is 'finished' if not kept 'competitive and sustainable'. Top flight clubs met again this week, but failed to reach a conclusion with half of the teams reportedly voting against.

Failure to agree a deal - which would replace the current profit and sustainability rules - could lead to an independent regulator intervening imposing one. A six-year deal, worth around £900million, has been the expectation.

"Yeah, I have seen bits and spoken to Peter about it," said PNE boss, Lowe. "Again, it's up in the air isn't it? It has to be fair, first and foremost. I don't know the ins-and-outs - you might've read more on it than me - but one team cannot get more than another team. It's hard enough as it is, with the teams who've got £60/70/80m budgets, ahead of us. Not just us, but other teams. So, I don't know - there will have to be a compromise, but it'll have to be the right compromise.

"It's got to be the right deal, that suits everyone. Because, if we get a few million quid, everyone else will get a few million quid,so I don't know how it works. But, it won't stop us. We've got a fantastic owner and family, who put their money where their mouth is, supply the football club and provide for us. Would an extra few million pounds help along the way? It definitely would, I think. But, we'll have to wait and see what happens."

Earlier this week, Ridsdale told BBC 5 Live: “There is no disagreement with the EFL clubs - it is with the Premier League clubs as to how much of the money is going to come down and where it is coming from - ie, which of the Premier League clubs are going to give us the money. We've made it clear to the Premier League that if they put their proposals into a formal offer, we would recommend acceptance. We're sitting here today and we have not had that offer. Despite the fact we were told it was coming last September.

