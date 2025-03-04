A Morecambe fans group has called on supporters to withdraw financial contributions to the club until the departure of owner Jason Whittingham.

The call comes from the 1920 Union, which has previously placed banners across the area as well as outside the EFL and Lancashire FA headquarters, in addition to displaying a poster and organising a mailout in Whittingham’s home town.

It has announced the launch of a campaign, called ‘Not A Penny More: Cut The Head Off The Snake’ which it claims ‘follows years of mismanagement, neglect and financial instability under Whittingham’s ownership’.

The group is calling on fans to not renew season tickets, purchase home match tickets or spend money in the club shop or on matchdays from the 2025/26 season.

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham hasn't offloaded the club since putting it up for sale in September 2022

It is the latest stage in fan protests against Whittingham and Bond Group Investments, who put the club up for sale in September 2022 without a deal having been completed since.

A 1920 Union statement said: “By cutting off the club’s income, we will apply the financial pressure needed to force Whittingham out.

Morecambe fans held up banners against the club ownership during the FA Cup tie at Chelsea Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“The longer Whittingham remains in control, the harder it will be to secure a stable future for Morecambe FC.

“With rising debts and no clear plan for sustainable growth, a sale will become increasingly difficult, leaving the club at risk of long-term decline or financial collapse.

“We also challenge the Morecambe FC board of directors to publicly address the situation. We demand clear answers on any efforts being made to secure new ownership; without genuine assurances, we will proceed with the campaign.

“If the board disagrees with our campaign, then they must show us a clear plan for the future.

Morecambe fans protested against club owner Jason Whittingham in November Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We will continue to attend away fixtures next season to back the team, ensuring that this campaign targets ownership without punishing the squad.

“This is not about turning our backs on the players who have given everything. This is about ensuring our club has a future – one where we can compete under ownership that values ambition and integrity.

“The message is clear: until Jason Whittingham sells the club and leaves Morecambe FC, supporters will withhold all financial contributions.

“We are now urging all Morecambe FC supporters to unite behind the campaign to force change before it is too late.”