FA Trophy: Brig out but Lancaster progress, plus non-league round-up

Playing away from home, Brig found themselves 2-0 behind before squaring the tie up with two goals in the final 16 minutes.

However, the subsequent penalty shootout did not go according to plan as Brig exited the competition 3-2

Sadjo Djalo had given the hosts the lead in the fifth minute when his shot found a way past Mateusz Hewelt in the visitors’ goal.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Isaac Sinclair saw an effort cleared off the line but it was 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when Craig Baxter took advantage of some sloppy defending for the visitors.

Craig Carney looked to have given Brig a route back into the game but his shot was superbly saved. They finally pulled a goal back when Rob Apter’s cross from the right was headed home by Nathan Pond .

Brig skipper Macauley Wilson was then red carded but the 10 men of Brig levelled the match when Callum Spooner headed a corner home.

Unfortunately, Dunston prevailed in the shootout.

Meanwhile, Lancaster City moved into the first round proper of the FA Trophy thanks to a 2-1 victory at Witton Albion.

It was Ben Hudson who gave the Dolly Blues the lead when he met Paul Dawson’s corner with a bullet header at the back post.

Albion equalised shortly before half-time through Callum Saunders but City won it with a superb sweeping team goal in the second half.

Sam Bailey, Christian Sloan and Dawson combined to set up Charlie Bailey, who slotted the ball home.

In the National League North, AFC Fylde defeated Gateshead 2-0 and Southport beat Chester 3-2.

Other results: Prestwich Heys 2, Longridge 4; Vauxhall Motors 2, Burscough 3; Pilkington 3, Garstang 2.