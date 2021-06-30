Euro 2020 Fan Zone Preston: 20 pictures from the city's Flag Market as England fans celebrate victory over Germany

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes following a tense first half, securing a memorable victory over Germany in the last-16 tie at Wembley.

And football fans in Preston were watching every magic moment in their hundreds in the city's Fan Zone.

We sent out photographer to enjoy the evening with the fans. Can you spot yourself?

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more here

1. Football fans watching the England v Germany match Buy photo

2. Football fans watching the England v Germany match Buy photo

3. Football fans watching the England v Germany match Buy photo

4. Football fans watching the England v Germany match Buy photo