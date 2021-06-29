Football fans enjoying the England v Germany result in Preston city centre

These were the scenes in Preston city centre after England's victory over Germany

It was a night to remember, as England secured a historic victory over Germany.

By Neil Cross
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:02 pm

A partisan Wembley crowd roared the Three Lions to just their second ever European Championship knockout triumph on Tuesday, with a clash against Sweden or Ukraine in Rome the reward.

These were the scenes in Preston city centre in the aftermath of the game, watched by fans in the Flag Market.

Post-match celebrations on Church Street

England struck twice just as fear began to creep in about another major competition exit to Germany, with the squad heeding their manager’s advice to make their own history in the 2-0 last-16 win.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored the decisive goals, with ‘Football’s Coming Home’ echoing around Wembley at the end of England’s biggest match on home soil since the Euro 96.

Hopes of glory were ended at the semi-final stage 25 years ago as Southgate missed the pivotal penalty, but dreams are alive of becoming European champions.

