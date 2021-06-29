These were the scenes in Preston city centre after England's victory over Germany
It was a night to remember, as England secured a historic victory over Germany.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:02 pm
A partisan Wembley crowd roared the Three Lions to just their second ever European Championship knockout triumph on Tuesday, with a clash against Sweden or Ukraine in Rome the reward.
These were the scenes in Preston city centre in the aftermath of the game, watched by fans in the Flag Market.
