Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams is hopeful Morecambe can see off Carlisle United as he looks to resurrect a loan deal for Barnsley striker Andy Dallas.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old was due to have joined the Shrimps on loan earlier this month, having been pictured warming up with the squad prior to the loss against Crewe Alexandra a fortnight ago.

However, last week’s announcement that the club had been prevented from making further signings meant Dallas’ proposed move was off the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas had been strongly linked with a move to Carlisle, whose boss Mike Williamson said they were aiming to sign a striker on loan before the weekend.

Andy Dallas (right) had been linked with a possible loan move to Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Morecambe were now able to bring in players again and, speaking before training on Thursday, Adams said: “There’s still hope there (of completing a move for Dallas).

“A deal with Carlisle United was accepted and agreed but we’re still hopeful the player would want to return to us.

“We had all the paperwork done between the clubs and player and sent it to the EFL, but it was rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club then had to get their house in order and prove to the EFL they could fund it until the end of the season.

“That’s something that should have been done weeks and months ago, but it wasn’t – and we, as a football staff, have to deal with the consequences.

“The job is hard enough but we were under embargo until July 1, then technically under another embargo until January 29. That’s not right.”

Whoever comes in before the winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday will have the responsibility of scoring the goals to try and help the Shrimps climb the League Two table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two loan deals remain the target, though the other player Morecambe had lined up has since gone elsewhere.

Adams explained: “There’s scope for a second player. Dylan Duffy, who went to Chesterfield, we had agreed a (loan) deal with Lincoln City for him.

“He was coming to us but, unfortunately, that was another phone call I had to make.

“We’re looking for players that have proven that they can score goals, which is obviously an area we need to improve in.”