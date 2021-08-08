Darr at the double in Charnock Richard’s FA Cup win

It was only seven days ago that the Greens opened their NWCL Premier Division season by beating their cup counterparts, and Darr proved a thorn in the Cheshire side once again.

Darr was a constant threat throughout the game and was caught offside in the opening minute.

Appeals for a Charnock penalty were waved away by referee Mr Knight, but a minute later they were ahead.

Action from Charnock's FA Cup victory

A well-flighted ball by Grimshaw found DARR, who broke away down the left side and curled in a low shot inside the far post past Ryan Hamer.

Will Riding’s free-kick reached Hamer’s hands via the top of the Winsford wall three minutes later, as the hosts looked to get back into the game through Matt Russell but the shot was blocked by Troy Carsley.

Charnock got a chance from Nathan Nickeas picking up Grimshaw’s pass off the wet surface but the winger lifted the ball over the bar.

Hamer caught Carsley’s header from Riding’s free-kick on the left and Matt Coulghan picked up a yellow card for tugging back Nickeas.

Grimshaw almost connected from the resultant free-kick.

A bad challenge from Darcy O’Connor on Nickeas on the halfway line was punished by Mr Knight showing the Winsford defender a straight red card right on half time.

But Winsford started the second half with pressure.

A mix up between Griffith and Newns in goal allowed the home side a chance through Russell, but he screwed the shot wide when faced with a virtual open goal.

Russell was there again when Griffith’s back-header fell short, but the Charnock man recovered well to knock the ball off the line.

With Brad Carsley now on for Grimshaw, Charnock looked to add to their slender advantage and Hamer made a super save from Carsley’s goalbound shot.

Charnock continued to break through Carsley, and on 87 minutes it paid off.

The Charnock sub’s flicked header found DARR on the right and his delicate chip sealed the win for Charnock, who now travel to Eccleshill United of the NCEL for a cup tie in the next round.

CHARNOCK RICHARD: Newns, Bibby, Griffith, Haydock, T Carsley, Westwell, Riding, Fairhurst, Grimshaw (c), Darr, Nickeas.

Subs: Regan (for Nickeas), B Carsley (for Grimshaw), Green (for Westwell).

Unused: Santos.

Attendance: 209.

Charnock are next in action away to Prestwich Heys on Tuesday, before facing Ashton Athletic at home in the NWCL on Saturday.