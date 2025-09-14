Congleton Town 0 Chorley 1: Harry the hero as much-changed Magpies reach the next round

Harry Ibbitson was the Magpies’ FA Cup hero at Booth Street.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On an afternoon where Andy Preece shuffled his pack, it was Craig Hewitt who looked to take the game to the hosts, although, the opening exchanges can only be described as a stuttering start from both sides.

Tom Walker had the first half-chance of the cup tie, heading over from an Adam Blakeman long-throw that the Bears really struggled to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, Congleton continued to hold their own for the vast majority of the opening 45 minutes and restricted Chorley to limited opportunities infront of goal, whilst finishing the first half with a flourish in attack, albeit, without really testing Matt Urwin in goal.

Harry Ibbitson (right) celebrates his winning goal (photo courtesy of David Airey/dia_images)

The first real save of the game went to David Parton, who got down low to deny Ibbitson after the latter slipped his way in behind before trying to find the far corner.

With 58 minutes on the clock, Preece's side grabbed what proved to be the winner, Ibbitson applying the finishing touch from six yards after a goalmouth scramble that involved a Parton save, and a punch which fell kindly into the path of the Bradford City loanee to tap home.

Congleton looked to get themselves back in the game, applying pressure, but again were struggling to create anything of note to test Urwin in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was very stop-start, with yellow cards aplenty, but all told Chorley managed the remainder well to put themselves in the hat for the next round.

All eyes will now be on Monday’s third qualifying round draw for Preece and his players.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Ellis, Pratt, Blakeman, Walker (Whitehouse 69), Summerfield (Nolan 83), Calveley (Clarke 31), Hewitt (Lalkovic 87), Carr (Sampson 75), Ibbitson. Suns (not used): Smith, Bird.