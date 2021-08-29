Chorley’s game abandoned after just TWELVE MINUTES as Bradford PA player injured

It came about after a challenge from The Magpies’ Harvey Smith which earned the defender a red card.

The match was goalless at the time.

Bradford PA boss Mark Bower tweeted: “Our priority is to make sure Jake Hibbs is looked after and in a stable position.

Chorley's Victory Park hosted Saturday's abandoned game (Getty Images)

“I’m devastated for him. He’s looked fit and is a key player for us. Our thoughts are with him, his family and friends.

“It’s the correct decision to abandon the match.”