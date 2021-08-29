Chorley’s game abandoned after just TWELVE MINUTES as Bradford PA player injured
Chorley’s National League North clash with Bradford Park Avenue had to be abandoned after just 12 minutes when the Yorkshire side’s Jake Hibbs suffered a serious leg injury.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:12 am
It came about after a challenge from The Magpies’ Harvey Smith which earned the defender a red card.
The match was goalless at the time.
Bradford PA boss Mark Bower tweeted: “Our priority is to make sure Jake Hibbs is looked after and in a stable position.
“I’m devastated for him. He’s looked fit and is a key player for us. Our thoughts are with him, his family and friends.
“It’s the correct decision to abandon the match.”
The Magpies tweeted: “Everyone at Chorley FC would like to send their best wishes to Jake Hibbs for a full recovery.”