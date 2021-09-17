Chorley scalp is the one everyone wants in the FA Cup after last season's exploits

The Magpies were the story of the competition in 2020/21 when they performed three giant-killing acts during a remarkable run to the fourth round proper of the competition.

Having slain Football League opposition in the shape of Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Derby County, Jamie Vermiglio’s men eventually exited the competition courtesy of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Victory Park.

However, many people will be wondering if they can repeat the feat this season which means other teams will view them as a scalp.

Chorley's MIke Calvley, left, and Connor Hall track Wolves João Moutinho during the FA Cup clash last season

And the Magpies have been handed no easy task in their first match having been drawn at home to fellow National League North side and derby rivals Southport in the second qualifying round of the competition.

Vermiglio said: “I think anyone coming up against us after what we did last season in the FA Cup, they will want to knock us off our perch so to speak with regards to the run that we had and the publicity that we received.

“They are not just coming up against Chorley, it will spur them on to see what we did and maybe give them the belief that they could go on a similar run.”

Chorley’s progress in the FA Cup last season was often described as a fairytale and once in a lifetime experience.

So, what are the odds of Chorley doing something similar this season?

“It’s the question on everybody’s lips isn’t it?” said Vermiglio with a chuckle.

“It’s not out of the question and it’s certainly a possibility.

“Like any team at this level who starts at this stage, just getting to the first round is the big milestone, but we’ve just got to look at the next game and that is Southport.”

The Sandgrounders arrive at Victory Park not in the best of shape results wise as they are yet to achieve a win in their opening six league games, drawing three.

“They have not won a game in the league but they are playing quite well,” said Vermiglio.

“They are creating opportunities against good sides and I think they’ve had a tough run in terms of their fixture list and the teams they have had to play. To come out with the points that they have is not too bad.”