Goals from Tom Carr and Mark Ellis saw Chorley continue their magnificent run of recent form on Saturday, with a third straight win making it eight league games unbeaten.

The Magpies got off to the best possible start, six minutes into the contest at Aggborough.

Carr was in the right place at the right time inside the six-yard box, firing past Christian Dibble following excellent build-up play and Warren Clarke’s pinpoint cross.

Harriers responded quickly, looking to take the game to Andy Preece’s side and getting on level terms as the midway point of the half approached.

Mark Ellis scores Chorley's winner at Kidderminster Harriers (photo: David Airey)

Caleb Richards found Ashley Hemmings at the back post, where he took his domestic tally for the season to 15.

The hosts then looked to take that momentum and turn it into a second goal but Matt Urwin was having none of it, saving expertly at full stretch to deny a powerful header from Zak Brown.

Following the restart, Chorley came close as Mike Calveley saw a strong header somehow kept out by Dibble to keep the scoreline level.

The decisive moment then came on 67 minutes when Ellis picked up the pieces from a long throw.

He curled the ball home sweetly with his weaker left foot to put the Magpies ahead once again with his third goal in as many games.

The hosts then threw absolutely everything at Preece’s side for the final 20 minutes, but they defended resolutely to hold on and come away with all three points.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore (Henley 62), Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Nolan, Calveley, Horbury, Clarke (Touray 85), Hall (Sampson 67), Carr. Subs not used: Smith, Eze.