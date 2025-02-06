​Magpies eye scalp of another full-time rival as they face promotion rivals Kidderminster Harriers

​Toppling full-time opposition in a midweek match makes Chorley boss Andy Preece extra proud of his players.

​The part-time Magpies defeated Buxton – who moved to become full professional at the start of this season – 3-0 at Victory Park to move back into the National League North play-off positions.

The fact that many of his players had only just clocked off work before easing past the Bucks was not lost on Preece.

"Midweek games, when you’re coming up against a full-time team and our lads are coming in; they can’t even get changed into their football gear, they’re still in their work gear, then go out and do what they did, absolute massive credit to every single one of them.

Chorley celebrate Mark Ellis' opening goal against Buxton in midweek (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"That’s a huge, huge win for us. I told the lads to enjoy it because to turn up and produce a huge performance like that takes some effort.”

Having beaten full-time opposition on Tuesday, Chorley will have to do it all again this weekend when they head to Kidderminster Harriers.

Kiddy sit fourth in the table – just two points above the seventh-placed Magpies albeit with a game in hand.

But the Worcestershire-based outfit were beaten at Victory 2-1 earlier in the campaign thanks to headed goals by Scott Wilson and Mark Ellis.

"We are playing another full-time team,” said Preece. “I don’t think Kiddy had a game on Tuesday night so they have had a free week so will have worked on us.

"Obviously us beating them gives them more incentive – they’ll want to beat us.

"In the first half here, they were the best team we have played this season so we know we’re going to be up against it, but we go into it in good form and with a little bit of pressure off us.”

Elsewhere in the NL North, Southport visit Radcliffe. Meanwhile, 20-placed ​AFC Fylde travel to Aldershot Town – the team directly above them – in a huge relegation contest in the National League this weekend.

​The Coasters are just two points behind their fellow strugglers.