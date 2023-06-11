Chorley captain Scott Leather brings long Magpies stay to an end

​The Magpies skipper will depart Victory Park after deciding to take a break from the game.

The former Preston defender has spent seven years with the club but increased work and family commitments means he will be be absent when the players return for pre-season training.

A member of the squad which won promotion from the National League North in 2019, Leather was also integral to the club’s famous run to the FA Cup fourth round in 2020/21.

Chorley captain Scott Leather has departed Victory Park

“I’ve had an unbelievable and unforgettable seven years at Chorley, but with my increased workload and family commitments I’ve made the difficult decision to take a break from the game,” he told the club’s website.

"It’s been an absolute privilege to represent what is a wonderful football club and to have experienced everything from winning promotion in 2019 to the FA Cup run in 2021, plus everything before, after and in between.

“It’s been an honour to captain the team the last three seasons. I’ve been lucky to play with some top players and top lads and also work with some top managers, as well.”

Boss Andy Preece said: “Scotty has been a great leader for us on and off the field and been the key figure in everything that we’ve achieved. I’m going to miss him, not just for his performances on the pitch but as a person in the dressing room.

"He’s having some time away from football, but the door is left firmly open should he change his mind.”

While Leather leaves, Preece has swooped for midfielder Jack Hazlehurst who joins from City of Liverpool.

Preece said: “Jack is a player we have looked at for a while and he fits the profile of many of our recent signings. He has that bit of magic to create and score goals and he’s hungry to show he can bring that talent to Chorley.”

Meanwhile, former Magpie Matt Challoner has joined neighbours Bamber Bridge.