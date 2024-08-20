Chorley boss Andy Preece is happy after unbeaten start to season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magpies boss Andy Preece is happy with his side’s points return from their opening two National League North games, after a win at Peterborough Sports and a home draw with Hereford.

But he is expecting another difficult test on Tuesday evening when Scarborough are the visitors to Victory Park.

Chorley were in charge against Hereford on Saturday after Adam Blakeman blasted them ahead from long range, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Ahkeem Rose levelled 11 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might have been worse had keeper Matt Urwin not saved a late penalty from Andy Williams, after Adam Henley was sent off following his second yellow card of the game.

Chorley boss Andy Preece is content with four points from the first two games of the season (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Even then, Kole Hall almost won it for the hosts when he hit the post in the dying minutes.

So, as Preece told Chorley FC TV, he isn’t disappointed with the season so far.

He said: “I'm more positive than last Saturday – and we won the game last Saturday – but the performance was a lot better. The lads stood up to be counted and had better performances today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were in such a strong position in the game and we couldn't finish it off but then again when things go against us and we're down to 10 men and they've got a penalty to win the game, we still managed to come out with a point so that's the big positive.

"Thankfully Matt (Urwin) came to the rescue and does what he does – that would have been a travesty if we'd lost today.

"We dug in and then after that, Kole's hit the post, we could we could have won it and we went really positive for the last five or 10 minutes.

"We could have tried to sit back but we tried to win the game and, you know, that's the way we'll be and hopefully we'll pick up more points than we'll lose from being positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be another examination of Chorley’s mettle this evening when Scarborough are the visitors, according to the boss.

He said: "Two seasons ago, Scarborough tore us apart here in the second half. We've done a little bit better recently but they've made some really good signings.

"They've added some really good players so they're going to be very, very tough to get a result against but, you know, we're in good heart as well."