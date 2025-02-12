Chorley 4 Brackley Town 1: Magpies up to fourth after a fourth successive victory

The Magpies’ rich vein of form continued as they stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with this fourth successive victory.

It was the second league double completed against high-flying opponents in four days and underlined Chorley’s own promotion-seeking credentials as they climbed into fourth place.

This win was fully deserved as Andy Preece’s side dominated proceedings apart from a 10-minute spell in the second half when Brackley threatened an equaliser after halving a two-goal deficit, sustained in the first half when they were largely overrun.

Chorley were on the front foot from the start and were denied an early opener by a goalline clearance after the outstanding Tom Carr had burst through and dinked the ball beyond keeper Jonny Maxted.

Mark Ellis opens the scoring at Victory Park (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

However, the home side hit the front on 16 minutes when, following an Adam Blakeman free-kick, Mark Ellis was on hand to rifle home his fourth goal in four games.

Brackley created very little and their first shot on target only arrived after some 40 minutes – a comfortable save for Matt Urwin.

The visitors were then decisively undone on the stroke of half-time, Mike Calveley sweeping the ball past Maxted following a corner.

Following two changes at the break, Brackley finally began to make an impression on the match and Urwin pulled off a stunning save from a header.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 68th minute, Scott Pollock netting from close range following a needlessly-conceded corner.

Urwin was to make another smart save before an uneasy spell for the Magpies and their fans was terminated on 78 minutes. From Blakeman’s long throw Calveley was on the spot in front of goal to restore Chorley’s two-goal cushion.

There was to be no Brackley rally this time and in the second additional minute, after Maxted had saved brilliantly from the irrepressible Calveley, Ellis neatly tucked away the loose ball.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson (Smith 50), Blakeman, Nolan, Calveley, Horbury (Hewitt 93), Clarke (Touray 93), Carr (Eze 93), Sampson (Hall 71).