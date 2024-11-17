Chorley 3 Marine 1: Magpies make FA Trophy progress
Marine had recently recorded an emphatic league victory over the Magpies but a repeat did not look likely for long.
Their defence was too easily opened up by Chorley’s approach play, particularly down the left flank from where all three home goals came.
The first arrived on 19 minutes, crisp passing ending with Mo Touray laying the ball into the path of Dubem Eze, who fired into the corner of the net.
After Matt Urwin had saved well at his near post, Tom Carr missed a clear chance to put the home side two up by shooting wide after breaking through.
Warren Clarke’s powerful drive clipped the Marine bar before the visitors won a string of corners in the second half.
Their rally was soon nullified by a second Chorley goal on 52 minutes as Carr’s clever play took him to the line and his low cross was tapped in at the near post by Touray.
A third came in the 75th minute as Touray stepped over Carr’s centre, leaving substitute George Horbury to finish emphatically from just outside the box.
Marine finally got on the scoresheet with four minutes to go, substitute Harvey Gregson netting from close range.
Urwin also made a stunning reflex save to deny Matty Waters, which would have given the final score an unreal look.
Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Wilson, Clarke, Bird, Calveley, Eze (Horbury 36, Brindle 80), Rice (Blakeman 63), Carr, Touray (Birchall 83). Sub not used: Drench.