Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chorley’s progress into the third round of the FA Trophy was remarkably straightforward – given the threadbare nature of the squad from which Andy Preece had to select a team.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marine had recently recorded an emphatic league victory over the Magpies but a repeat did not look likely for long.

Their defence was too easily opened up by Chorley’s approach play, particularly down the left flank from where all three home goals came.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first arrived on 19 minutes, crisp passing ending with Mo Touray laying the ball into the path of Dubem Eze, who fired into the corner of the net.

Mo Touray scored one and created another in Chorley's FA Trophy win against Marine (photo: David Airey)

After Matt Urwin had saved well at his near post, Tom Carr missed a clear chance to put the home side two up by shooting wide after breaking through.

Warren Clarke’s powerful drive clipped the Marine bar before the visitors won a string of corners in the second half.

Their rally was soon nullified by a second Chorley goal on 52 minutes as Carr’s clever play took him to the line and his low cross was tapped in at the near post by Touray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third came in the 75th minute as Touray stepped over Carr’s centre, leaving substitute George Horbury to finish emphatically from just outside the box.

Marine finally got on the scoresheet with four minutes to go, substitute Harvey Gregson netting from close range.

Urwin also made a stunning reflex save to deny Matty Waters, which would have given the final score an unreal look.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Wilson, Clarke, Bird, Calveley, Eze (Horbury 36, Brindle 80), Rice (Blakeman 63), Carr, Touray (Birchall 83). Sub not used: Drench.