Chorley 3 AFC Telford United 1: Second-half strikes secure victory

Tom Carr scored Chorley's equaliser Photo: David Airey

Chorley rediscovered their golden touch back at Victory Park to remain unbeaten at home in 2025.

That record had looked to be ending at half-time after a cultured Telford team had given their hosts the runaround.

The visitors could – and probably should – have been a couple of goals ahead at the break as the Magpies toiled to contain their pace and clever use of the ball.

With classy midfielder Thakgalo Leshabela pulling the strings so deftly, Telford were well on top and, but for the bravery of keeper Matt Urwin and some last-ditch defending, Chorley’s fate would surely have been sealed.

Telford went ahead on seven minutes, Adan George tapping in after a centre had found out the home defence and the ball rebounded from the far post.

Tom Carr’s persistence conjured an unlikely equaliser after 21 minutes, when he benefited from a fortunate rebound and gleefully found the empty net as keeper Stan Amos attempted to clear.

After that, the Magpies dug deep to repel Telford’s attacks and remain on terms at half-time.

The picture changed dramatically after the interval when two top-quality goals put Chorley in charge.

Silky approach play on 52 minutes culminated in Adam Henley netting with a crisp, low cross-shot.

Amos then saved brilliantly from Warren Clarke’s powerful drive before the Magpies added a vital third in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Harry Ibbitson and Carr combined to unhinge the defence, Craig Hewitt’s shot was too hot for Amos to hold and Mike Calveley headed in the loose ball.

There was still plenty of defending for Chorley to do, despite the two-goal cushion, as they resolutely packed their box and cleared a series of corners and dangerous crosses.

In the end, their determination saw them to victory but they will surely not have to work harder for three points this season.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Smith, Nolan (Summerfield 62), Hewitt (Walker 85), Calveley, Sampson (Ibbitson 70), Carr (Whitehouse 80), Clarke, Blakeman. Subs not used: Bird, Lalkovic, Pratt.