Chorley have got reasons to be cheerful despite two defeats in a week

Chorley boss Andy Preece. right, witnessed his side lose twice in a week (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Boss Andy Preece refuses to be downcast despite watching his Chorley team lose twice in a week.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Magpies – who host AFC Telford United this weekend – were beaten 1-0 at Leamington on Saturday, courtesy of an 89th minute winner, which preceded Tuesday night’s 2-0 away loss against Curzon Ashton.

The two defeats have certainly put a dampener on Chorley’s start to the season which initially saw them win four and draw one of their opening five National League North games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From being second in the table, they have slipped to fifth – six points behind leaders South Shields.

Preece, though, is far from crestfallen despite a week which garnered no goals, no points and saw three goals conceded.

"On reflection, we have got to do better,” said Preece, whose side scored 16 goals in their first five games, the joint most of anyone in the division.

"We have conceded too many goals for the amount of chances which teams are creating and obviously at the other end, although we have scored a lot, the last two games for some reason, the ball has not gone in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in between all that we have been very, very good. We have lost two games over the weekend and Tuesday night where their goalkeeper has been man of the match.

"We have got to be more ruthless when we get in and around the penalty box. It’s tough to take.

"When you lose a game 2-0 and start saying that you should have won the game, people will laugh at you but first half was as good as we have played at Curzon.

"We totally dominated and sometimes in games, you’re better off being lucky than good.”