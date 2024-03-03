Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, they were made to work very hard for three points by an opponent who, in the first half, looked anything but a relegation-threatened team.

The Magpies started sluggishly and struggled to contain the visitors’ free-flowing football, so it was somewhat against the run of play when Chorley went ahead on 32 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Johnson’s perfectly-weighted through ball released Jack Hazlehurst, who showed excellent awareness in racing clear and calmly dinking the ball over Jacob Weaver.

Jack Hazlehurst gives Chorley the lead against Rushall Olympic Picture: David Airey

The lead lasted just three minutes as the Magpies lost possession inside their own half and Camron McWilliams raced to the line before crossing, with keeper Max Dearnley appearing to fumble the ball into the net.

Chorley were back in front four minutes later from a cleverly-worked free-kick as Adam Blakeman slipped in Hazlehurst and his floating cross was met by Mark Ellis’ towering header.

After those three goals in seven minutes, the second-half exchanges were relatively flat as Chorley generally held sway while Rushall’s earlier sharpness was less in evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their best moments came just after the hour when three successive corners tested the Magpies’ aerial capability in surviving goalmouth pressure.

Dearnley made one fine reflex save but, that short spell apart, the home defence gave nothing away.

At the other end, one superb dash by Johnson electrified the crowd as he rode four challenges but, closing in on goal, found only the side-netting.

Speaking afterwards, Andy Preece acknowledged his players’ efforts in eventually securing the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a hard-earned win and a big three points for us.

“Rushall are a very good side and I just don’t understand why they are where they are in the table.

“At 2-1 I thought we were as comfortable as you can be with a one-goal lead and it was particularly pleasing to see the boys manage the second half so well."

Chorley: Dearnley, Donawa, Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman (Dhith, 57), Calveley, Maguire, Glynn (Horbury, 74), Johnson (Ubaezuonu, 82), Sampson, Hazlehurst. Subs not used: Whitehouse, Nolan.