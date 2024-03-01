The majority of clubs will be envious of Magpies' lofty position in National League North

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Those were the comforting words of boss Andy Preece after his side digested their first league defeat in five games on Tuesday night.

The Magpies slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at play-off rivals Brackley Town – the result snapped a four-match winning run for Preece’s men.

However, they remain in third spot in the table – four points clear of eighth-placed Hereford – and with games in hand on all of the teams around them.

​Mike Calveley could not find an equaliser against Brackley Town (photo: David Airey dia_images)

It is that sense of perspective which Preece will draw upon as his team prepare for the visit of Rushall Olympic to Victory Park.

"Look, if anybody had said that we would be in this position at this stage of the season, people would say there’s no chance,” said Preece.

"Pretty much everyone – bar two teams – would swap our position right now. We have earned the right to put in a performance which drops below our standards but still be in that strong position.

"There’s still lots to look forward to and we’ll go again on Saturday.”

Olympic are struggling at the other end of the table but Preece expects it to be tough as the visitors look for much-needed points for survival.

They will also be buoyed by the 5-0 success they enjoyed over the Magpies in a shock result earlier in the season.

"I wouldn’t say it was a turning point, but to get beaten 5-0 in any game is tough. It’s tough to come back from but we did.

"On the day they were very, very good and on Tuesday went to Farsley and won 4-1. That’s an unbelievable result so don’t underestimate Rushall.

"Don’t underestimate their manager Liam McDonald. I had him as a player at Worcester City and he is a very astute manager. It’s going to be a tough test.”