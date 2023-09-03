News you can trust since 1886
Chorley 2 Bishop's Stortford 1: Second-half header makes it a hat-trick of league wins

Chorley won three straight National League North games for the first time in as many seasons with a hard-earned victory completing an eight-day treble.
By Mike Neild
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 14:57 BST

They were made to work hard for Saturday’s success by the visitors, who enjoyed plenty of possession and often moved the ball well but lacked any sort of cutting edge.

Chorley had much the better of the first half, sent on their way by a quality goal after eight minutes.

Mike Calveley threaded his way to the line before coolly slipping a low ball across the six-yard box to the unmarked Jack Hazlehurst, who sidefooted past keeper Jack Giddens.

Chorley claimed victory against Bishop's Stortford on Saturday Picture: David AireyChorley claimed victory against Bishop's Stortford on Saturday Picture: David Airey
As the Magpies pressed for a second goal, Adam Blakeman was close with a low 20-yard drive before Stortford were fortunate to escape a penalty award when Justin Johnson was brought down as he cut inside.

The biggest scare for the hosts came when the lively Andre Godfrinne was sent clear and skipped past the advancing Matt Urwin, but found the angle for his finish too tight which allowed the keeper to recover and save at the near post.

It was a penalty which brought the visitors level on 50 minutes, David Olufemi scoring confidently from the spot.

Chorley struggled to regain control of the game for a 15-minute spell but suddenly restored their lead against the run of play on 62 minutes.

Neat approach work down the right culminated in Billy Whitehouse floating over an inviting cross, which substitute Louis Britton converted with a bullet header into the roof of the net.

Bishop’s Stortford fought hard to get back on terms but could not conjure up a second equaliser.

Instead, they might have fallen further behind when Whitehouse cut in and whipped a low shot just past the far post.

The exchanges became increasingly scrappy, a situation not helped by a referee who flourished a total of nine yellow cards in a second half which, the decisive goal apart, was low on excitement and quality.

Chorley: Urwin, Blakeman, Ellis, Smith, Moore (Henley 81), Calveley, Sampson (Britton 40), Hazlehurst, Nolan, Johnson (Ubaezuonu 69), Whitehouse. Subs not used: Shenton, Hockenhull.

Attendance: 937.

