​Winger Justin Johnson has been on fire for the Magpies in the early part of this season

​Flying Dutchman Justin Johnson has the potential to be a real pivotal figure for Chorley this season.
By Craig Salmon
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:41 BST

That is the view of boss Andy Preece who has been really impressed with the way the winger has started the campaign.

Brought in last season, Johnson – who has featured in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee United previously – was very much in the shadow of Jon Ustabasi.

But with Ustabasi’s departure to AFC Fylde over the summer, Johnson has been handed his opportunity.

Justin Johnson (photo: @dia_images)
He was a thorn in the side of King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

And he gave Southport the run around on bank holiday Monday as the Magpies secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Haig Avenue.

"Justin came in last season and he got a few starts,” said Preece. “But a lot of the time he was coming off the bench.

"I think sometimes, someone takes a little time to settle in and understand the way we play and what we wanted from him defensively.

"He’s always had the skill and the pace to create opportunities, but sometimes he was having to work harder defensively because he wasn’t in the right starting position. Now he’s taken all that on board and he’s been flying at the start of the season.”

This weekend, the Magpies will be looking to build on the past two wins when they host newly-promoted Bishop’s Stortford.

"We have had two really good results,” said Preece. “But more importantly, the performances have been really, really good.

"We played really well against King's Lynn – a really positive performance against a team that is fancied to be promoted this year.

"We totally dominated the game, created lots of chances, passed the ball well and thoroughly deserved to win the game.

"Then we went to Southport, a place where we haven’t won in a long, long time and were certainly very dominant in the second half and thoroughly deserved to win."

Bishop’s Stortford are a little bit of an unknown quantity having come into the National League North this year but Preece has been impressed with the way they have adapted.

"They have done all right after coming into a new league,” he said. “Having to travel like they have and not knowing the teams that they are coming up against, I think they have had a really good start.

"They had a good win against Boston and have beaten Chester. They are a good side who like to move the ball well but they are quite aggressive and strong as well.”

Other fixtures: Dagenham v AFC Fylde, Hereford v Southport, Charnock v Runcorn Linnets (FA Cup), Burscough v Irlam, Cheadle v Kendal, Longridge v Skelmersdale, Ilkley v Euxton Villa, Runcorn v Garstang

