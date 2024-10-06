Chorley 1 Warrington Town 1: Magpies must make do with a point

By Mike Neild
Published 6th Oct 2024, 08:25 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 08:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The curse of added time cost 10-man Chorley two points for the second successive match as a 98th-minute penalty salvaged a draw for Warrington.

Gifted a goal after Joe Nolan was sent off on the hour for a second bookable offence, the Magpies managed the game with admirable efficiency before seeing two points taken from their grasp.

A comparatively featureless first half was illuminated by two close shaves for the visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warren Clarke’s low drive rebounded from the post and Nolan’s smart effort was headed out by a defender with keeper Dan Atherton beaten.

Craig Hewitt celebrates scoring for Chorley (photo: David Airey)Craig Hewitt celebrates scoring for Chorley (photo: David Airey)
Craig Hewitt celebrates scoring for Chorley (photo: David Airey)
Read More
The future is very bright for youthful Magpies

At the other end, an early save from Bohan Dixon apart, Matt Urwin was not seriously tested.

After the break, Chorley took a firmer hold on the game before Nolan’s dismissal looked a game-changer.

That didn’t happen and, within a couple of minutes, the Magpies were suddenly in front.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Good work from Kole Hall unsettled his marker, whose attempt to find Atherton with a ball across the goalmouth bypassed him completely to leave Craig Hewitt with a simple finish.

Boosted by the goal, Chorley made light of their numerical disadvantage, kept their shape well and mopped up Warrington’s sporadic raids.

Only once did an equaliser look likely when Joe Rodwell-Grant was sent clear but Urwin closed him down to pull off a terrific save.

The seven added minutes signalled had elapsed when, in one last foray, the visitors were thrown a lifeline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A mistimed challenge just inside the box prompted the referee to deliberate before pointing to the spot, Connor Woods smashing the ball high into the net.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Blakeman, Ellis, Wilson, Calveley, Nolan, Horbury, Hall, Clarke, Hewitt (Moore 86). Subs not used: Smith, Bird, Touray, Carr.

Attendance: 1,450.

Related topics:ChorleyMagpies
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice