The curse of added time cost 10-man Chorley two points for the second successive match as a 98th-minute penalty salvaged a draw for Warrington.

Gifted a goal after Joe Nolan was sent off on the hour for a second bookable offence, the Magpies managed the game with admirable efficiency before seeing two points taken from their grasp.

A comparatively featureless first half was illuminated by two close shaves for the visitors.

Warren Clarke’s low drive rebounded from the post and Nolan’s smart effort was headed out by a defender with keeper Dan Atherton beaten.

Craig Hewitt celebrates scoring for Chorley (photo: David Airey)

At the other end, an early save from Bohan Dixon apart, Matt Urwin was not seriously tested.

After the break, Chorley took a firmer hold on the game before Nolan’s dismissal looked a game-changer.

That didn’t happen and, within a couple of minutes, the Magpies were suddenly in front.

Good work from Kole Hall unsettled his marker, whose attempt to find Atherton with a ball across the goalmouth bypassed him completely to leave Craig Hewitt with a simple finish.

Boosted by the goal, Chorley made light of their numerical disadvantage, kept their shape well and mopped up Warrington’s sporadic raids.

Only once did an equaliser look likely when Joe Rodwell-Grant was sent clear but Urwin closed him down to pull off a terrific save.

The seven added minutes signalled had elapsed when, in one last foray, the visitors were thrown a lifeline.

A mistimed challenge just inside the box prompted the referee to deliberate before pointing to the spot, Connor Woods smashing the ball high into the net.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Blakeman, Ellis, Wilson, Calveley, Nolan, Horbury, Hall, Clarke, Hewitt (Moore 86). Subs not used: Smith, Bird, Touray, Carr.

Attendance: 1,450.